PRO and CL Kart Amped Up for MRFKC Opener!

Press Release by: Professional Racing Ontario.

Professional Racing Ontario and the Charles Leclerc Kart National Race Team are ready to tackle Race 1 and 2 of the Motomaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship at Canadian Mini Indy in Hamilton, Ontario.

With some of the best drivers in Canada ready to do battle, our team drivers are extremely excited to show off their speed.

In the highly competitive Rok Senior category, we have Dale Curran and Owyn Thomas ready to do battle against the country’s best. Dale Curran has been showing great pace this season despite battling a lingering rib injury. Owyn Thomas has continued to make strides in the Rok Senior category and is coming off a great top-ten finish in the lead-up race this past weekend here in Hamilton.

In Briggs Senior Logan Ploder took the win last weekend here in Hamilton and has been showing incredible pace in practice. He will be aiming for the podium this Saturday and Sunday. Avery Miller, a former Canadian Champion will be looking for a strong finish this weekend. Lily Flintoff has been showing great pace this season in her first year in the Senior category. Keep an eye on all three of our Briggs Senior drivers this weekend as they will all be aiming for a podium.

We have three drivers competing in the Open Shifter category who are running the Vortex Rok engine package. Jared Ramnaryan has moved on from the Rok Sr category to focus on his Rok shifter campaign. He will have his eye on the podium this weekend. Gianluca Savaglio also a regular in the Rok Senior category has decided to give the open shifter category a try. Gianluca has been showing a good pace in practice and testing so we will see how his weekend comes together. Nicholas Scarfo moving from the Briggs Senior category into Open Shifter has made some great improvements so far this season and will be looking to close the gap to the front runners this season.

In the Rok Junior category, Marcello Paniccia will be looking to take a race win this weekend. Marcello has shown great pace in all conditions during the lead-up club race last weekend.

In the Mini Rok category, Major Makovskis will be looking to take another victory fresh off his win at the CKN Dash for Cash last weekend. Savio Paniccia has had a tough start to the season due to some mechanical issues but continues to show great pace. We would be surprised this weekend if Savio wasn’t upfront battling for a spot on the podium this weekend. Jackson Pearsall is back in the Mini Rok this season and is also pulling double duty running Briggs Cadet as well. Jackson will be fast in both categories.

Curtis Fox, PRO Race Team Manager:

“Based on our pre-season testing and hard work we are excited to see strong results from our National Team Drivers. Our Briggs and Stratton engine program (PRO Engine Service) have been working all winter at the shop on R&D while our two-stroke program from AM Engines continues to perform well on track and we are excited to get racing!”

Professional Racing Ontario / CL Kart Racing Team Lineup

Rok Senior

Owyn Thomas

Dale Curran

Rok Junior

Marcello Paniccia

Mini Rok

Major Makovskis

Savio Paniccia

Jackson Pearsall

Open Shifter

Jared Ramnaryan

Gianluca Savaglio

Nicholas Scarfo

Briggs Junior

Noah Taylor

Briggs Junior Light

Anthony Martella

Sebastian Day

Ethan Sikma

Briggs Cadet

Jackson Pearsall

Briggs Masters

Ian MacIntyre

Dan Skilton

Stephen Goebel