Priority Pre-Entry Program Open for Superkarts! USA SuperNationals 21

Registration to the largest karting event in the world begins now for SKUSA loyal competitors

For the 21st time, Superkarts! USA has begun the registration process for the annual SKUSA SuperNationals. Set for November 15-19, competitors from all over the world will converge on the Las Vegas Convention Center and the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino for a chance to etch their name in history. The daunting task of putting on the largest and one of the most prestigious karting events in the world is underway. In less than 120 days, karts will hit the new circuit looking out at the famous Las Vegas Boulevard. First, competitors must lock themselves into the fight by registering – and those who follow the SKUSA programs here in the United States will have their first opportunity to do so.

The SKUSA SuperNationals Priority Pre-Entry Program (PPEP) was established to ensure that competitors who support Superkarts! USA throughout the season are offered the opportunity to become the first registered drivers in their respective categories. Here is how you can become eligible, as well as the procedure to follow to secure your position at the 2017 SKUSA SuperNationals:

1) Racers who have competed in ALL of the first four of their 2017 regional SKUSA/ProKart Challenge events thru August 5 (California, Can-Am, or Texas) – OR – have competed in the 2017 SKUSA Pro Tour WinterNationals, SpringNationals and are pre-registered for the SummerNationals by August 5 – will qualify for the 2017 SuperNationals PPEP.

2) Complete the Qualification Form online between July 18 and August 7 (by 7pm PDT) to secure placement in the 2017 SuperNationals PPEP.

3) An automated confirmation email will follow your qualification form submittal.

4) Those drivers entered into – AND confirmed qualified for – the 2017 SuperNationals PPEP will receive a second email by Tuesday, August 15 at 8am PDT with a link to the SuperNationals registration form on MotorsportReg.com (MSR). Only the driver’s account on MSR, in the qualified class, will have access to submit a registration via this form.

5) Competitors have until Monday, August 21 at 7pm PDT to use that link and register before PPEP entry closes and their secured position is lost.

6) Online registration for SKUSA SuperNationals 21 will open to the public on Sunday, August 27 at 7pm PDT for the remaining spots in each class on a first come-first serve basis until the class cap is reached. Once each SuperNationals class sells out, a wait list will begin.

Additional information for the Superkarts! USA SuperNationals 21 will be published to the SKUSA website as it becomes available – including tentative event schedule, pricing, and hotel room block information at the Westgate. For now, head to the SKUSA SuperNationals 21 PPEP page to get your registration process started.

Registration for the 2017 Superkarts! USA Pro Tour SummerNationals has been open for just over one week with numbers already over the 100 driver mark. The 2017 SKUSA Pro Tour finale is set for the August 11-13 weekend at the New Castle Motorsports Park. The X30 Senior, X30 Junior and Mini Swift categories each have a ticket to the IAME International Final in Le Mans, France this October for the Pro Tour champions. All three classes have already passed the halfway point to the 44-driver cap for the SummerNationals weekend. Head to MotorsportReg to register today, and find out more information about the weekend in New Castle, Indiana from the SKUSA SummerNationals Event Page.

For more information on anything related to Superkarts! USA, please visit the website – www.superkartsusa.com and be sure to follow the Superkarts! USA Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram accounts – or call the SKUSA head office at 951-491-0808.

About Superkarts! USA:

Established in 1995, Superkarts! USA is dedicated to shifterkart and TaG racing, and is the leader in the field, promoting four regional racing series. Racing programs are currently running in California, Canada, Hawaii, Indiana, Louisiana, Nevada, Oregon, Texas and Washington, in cooperation and support from official tire supplier MG Tires and the Evinco line of race tires. In 2017, the organization will be promoting the eighth edition of the SKUSA Pro Tour, which features the new WinterNationals, paired with the familiar SpringNationals and SummerNationals. All of it leads up to the 21st running of the annual SKUSA SuperNationals – the biggest kart race in the world – held every November in Las Vegas, NV. For more information on SKUSA, please visit www.superkartsusa.com.