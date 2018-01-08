Prime Powerteam driver Mackenzie Clark will compete in both the SKUSA Winter Series and the Florida Winter Tour (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

Prime Powerteam Welcomes New Drivers to Kickoff 2018 in Florida

Braving this extremely cold system of weather that has frozen nearly the entire east coast of North America, Prime Powerteam packed up the team trailer full of BirelART karts and powered down Interstate 75 to the sunny state of Florida in anticipation of two winter karting programs. Welcoming new drivers and team veterans, Prime will take part in both the SKUSA Winter Series and the Florida Winter Tour over the next three months.

Ten drivers will suit up for Prime in January with new recruit Ryan MacDermid joining Mackenzie Clark at the inaugural SKUSA Winter Series race in Homestead, Florida this coming weekend. MacDermid will tackle the IAME X30 Senior division while Clark will be busy in X30 Junior.

The following week, Prime will drive up the coast to West Palm Beach and prepare the tents for 10 drivers at the Florida Winter Tour Rok Cup Championship. MacDermid and Clark will pull double duty and will be joined by Frankie Esposito and Lorenzo Morsillo in Mini Rok as well as Robert Wickens, Ethan Simioni and Kristian Jeffrey in Shifter Rok. The team is also excited to welcome two new drivers, who will make their debut in Micro Rok, Cole Newton, and Cooper Simpson.

“It’s great to get the 2018 season going after a short but needed break. We are very excited to start our 2018 campaign with team Veterans and some new.”

The Florida Winter Tour has become a must for drivers and teams to stay busy during the Canadian off-season and is a must attend for Prime every year.

In February, both series will race at Ocala Gran Prix in North Florida and three more drivers will join the SKUSA Winter Series program with Prime. Justin Luik will make his second career shifter kart start while Rich Folino and Jordan Prior will take part in the Briggs & Stratton LO206 classes.

“Florida has an option for all kart racers this year and I’m happy to see my drivers racing in all the categories this winter, as it shows we have strengths across all platforms,” continued Wickens.

Limited Team Arrive and Drive positions are still available, contact Trevor@primepowerteam.com.