Prime Powerteam Reflects on Another Successful Season in 2020

With preparations already in place for the upcoming 2021 season, Prime Powerteam is reflecting on another great season of competition by its drivers in 2020.

The global pandemic affected season featured a great number of results from the drivers of the BirelART racing team out of Hamilton, Ontario, both nationally and internationally.

Solid Start in Competitive Winter Competitions

Starting out in the sunshine state, Patrick Woods-Toth led the team to major victory at the SKUSA Winter Series in the IAME X30 Senior division which featured nearly 50 competitive entrants. The team also competed in the ROK Cup Florida Winter Tour, where Woods-Toth added another podium appearance and many Prime Briggs and ROK Cup racers got their first starts of the season.

Delayed start to the season doesn’t slow down drivers at Canada Cup

Following the delayed start to the Canadian season due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the team finally hit the track for competition on Canada Day. The July 1 event at the Mosport Karting Centre was the first chance for racers to show off their speed.

Marco Filice used his experiences at the FWT to take home the race win in ROK Junior ahead of teammate Frankie Esposito. Logan Pacza was on the podium in Briggs Junior, as was Jordan Prior in Briggs Senior.

Marco Filice

Ten championship podiums in MRFKC action!

The new-look MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship held three races in 2020, including a stop at the Canadian Mini Indy, the home track of Prime Powerteam.

In total, ten Prime drivers earned their position on the MRFKC championship podium, highlighted by titles for Logan Pacza in Briggs Junior and Patrick Woods-Toth in ROK Senior.

In three categories, Prime drivers finished second and third. Missing out by only one point, Filice and Esposito tied for second overall in ROK Junior. Jordan Prior and David Barnes came up just short of the championship in Briggs Senior, as did Anthony Raducanoiu and Matthew Roach in Briggs Cadet.

Rich Folino was P2 in Briggs Masters, while Pearce Wade was P3 in the final Mini ROK standings.

Notable efforts also go to Logan Ferguson, who was fourth in Briggs Junior after being forced to miss the season finale. New recruit Jon Treadwell was fourth in the Briggs Senior standings, while Callum Baxter and Cole Hooton were fifth overall in ROK Junior and Senior respectively.

Logan Pacza

Domination at CKN Dash for Cash on Home Turf

Hosting one of the most fun events of the summer, Prime drivers racked up an impressive amount of cash payouts at the CKN Dash for Cash at the Canadian Mini Indy, winning five of the seven Finals on the day.

Sweeping all three wins in the ROK Cup divisions, led by Esposito in ROK Junior, Woods-Toth in ROK Senior and Pearce Wade in Mini ROK was an impressive feat.

Logan Pacza scored one of his many wins of the year in Briggs Junior, while David Barnes began a winning streak in Briggs Senior, which included a pair of MRFKC wins the following weekend.

David Barnes

Successful technical partnerships with PRO Racing Ontario and AM Racing Engines

Continuing to build on their technical partnership with their engine builders, it was another successful year of support from PRO Racing Ontario for Briggs 206 competitors and AM Racing Engines for Rok Cup racers. In addition, Prime and PRO teamed up for out of province races, combining forces at the Florida Winter Tour and Canadian Open.

Wickens thankful to everyone for their support

Team manager Trevor Wickens gave praise to everyone to raced and supported Prime during the difficult 2020 season.

“I would like to take the time to thank all of the loyal Prime Team Drivers, mechanics and supportive parents. Also, congratulations to all the Prime Powerteam National, Regional and Club champions, event winners and podium finishers.”

“Prime is already in full swing looking to come back even stronger in 2021!”

“Thank you to our loyal partners and dealers, BirelART, Professional Racing Ontario, Mosport Karting Centre, Collison Racing, ISM Motorsports, AM Racing Engines and PSL Karting.”

2021 starts soon

The New Year is just around the corner and Prime is ready for 2021. The season will once again start in Florida with plans to compete in the SKUSA Winter Series and ROK Cup Florida Winter Tour.

Interested in joining the race team? Be sure to contact trevor@primepowerteam.com immediately!