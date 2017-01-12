Prime Powerteam Pumped to Finally Go Racing with BirelART

It has been full throttle for the Prime Powerteam since their announced switch to the BirelART chassis line. Spending nearly every day in the race shop and at a flyaway test, Trevor Wickens and his crew are pumped to finally go racing. The winter season officially kicks off this weekend as the Florida Winter Tour opens up at the Homestead-Miami Speedway in south Florida.

One driver will fly the Prime colours in the Vortex ROK portion of the tour before six drivers hit the track next weekend for the FWT Rotax Max Challenge.

“After what I can only describe as the busiest eight weeks of my life along with our strong test in December, I am confident we are prepared to make a seamless transition to the BirelART product,” explains Trevor Wickens just before departing for the two-day drive to Florida earlier this week.

Ethan Simioni will be the first driver to debut a Prime/BirelART as he takes on a powerful lineup of ROK Shifter drivers at Homestead. It should be a great opening weekend for the Prime Powerteam.

For the FWT Rotax Max Challenge Prime will host a familiar lineup of drivers including Simioni and DTM driver Robert Wickens in Rotax DD2. Justin Ovejero is set for his second campaign at the Florida Winter Tour in Rotax Senior while MacKenzie Clark is set to make his Rotax Junior debut, coming off a strong season in Mini-Max. In Micro-Max, Marcello Paniccia is joined by newcomer Frankie Esposito to round out the six-man team.

Wickens continued, “I would like to thank all of our partners who helped make a seamless switch; BirelART, PSL Karting, Gatel Tent Solutions, ORG, MZ3 and The Decal Zone.“

For both weekends, Qualifying kicks off on the Friday followed by three rounds of heat races leading up to Sunday’s Final races.

For more information about the Prime Powerteam and how to join the race team, contact trevor@primepowerteam.com.