Prime Powerteam Leads Annual BirelART North America Dealer Awards

For the fourth straight season, Ontario’s Prime Powerteam has been awarded as the number one BirelART dealer from PSL Karting and BirelART North America.

PSL Karting announced its annual awards on Monday and recognized its top-three dealers from the 2020 racing season. Two Canadian dealers were recognized as Quebec’s SRA Karting ranked third overall on the podium of dealers, with Texas’ Full Gas Motorsports ranking second.

It is very evident that the BirelART network continues to grow in North America as more and more of the #RedArmy machines, Ricciardo Karts, as well as the new Charles Leclerc branded chassis, are not only competing on tracks across the continent but winning many races and championships too.

For Prime Powerteam, the award comes on not only the growth of the Prime Powerteam racing program, which competes in a number of major North American events each year but also the growth of the Hamilton Regional Karting Club, the home location of Prime’s operations. In addition, Prime has a great support network in Ontario including Collison Racing, Mosport Karting Centre/PRO, and ISM Kartworks.

For Trevor Wickens, manager of Prime Powerteam, the award shows the continuous hard work and common goals of the Ontario dealers. Winning for the fourth time in a row is icing on the cake.

“It’s great to win this award another year. It shows the positives that come when the teams, tracks and manufacturers all work together towards a common goal. 2020 was especially special as Mosport Kart Centre joined onto the program. Prime shares this award with all the Ontario Dealers that work with us on the BirelART, CL and Ricardo product lines.”

We also spoke with Raphael St-Charles of PSL Karting about the importance to recognize their product dealers and showcase those who continue to grow their brand across the continent.

“Growing the BirelART brand over North America is not something you do by yourself. Having a strong partnership with our dealer network is something important and for which their work is well recognized at PSL. For this reason, we started this incentive to drive dealers to push their limits in putting more customers on BirelART products.”

“Our collaboration with Prime Powerteam is very strong and successful and we thank them for being on top of the list for the fourth year in a row. This first place is a result of their hard work over the years.”

To learn more about the BirelART product line and to find a dealer near you, be sure to check out https://www.pslkarting.com/dealers.