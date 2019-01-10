Prime Powerteam Kicking Off 2019 With a Double-Dose of Miami

The holiday break is over for Hamilton, Ontario’s Prime Powerteam as the BirelART outfit has settled into the sunny state of Florida for two weeks of international competition.

First up, three drivers will do battle in the SKUSA Winter Series at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. The permanent circuit in the very sunny south of the state will host well over 200 drivers with IAME and Stock Honda engines this weekend for their first of two events this winter.

The following week, Prime will set up in the parking lot of Hard Rock Stadium in the city of Miami for the Rok Cup USA Florida Winter Tour. Six Prime drivers will suit up for that event, spread out between the Vortex Rok and Briggs 206 classes where big numbers are expected to test their hands on the temporary circuit that resembles South Garda Karting.

Randy Tang and Mackenzie Clark have confirmed their presence for both races. After his first season of shifter racing in 2018, Tang is much more prepared and ready for 2019. Clark had some stellar moments in 2018 and has his focus set on both championships in the Junior categories this winter. Cole Newton will join them at SKUSA in the Mini Rok category. It will be his second stint in Florida as the young driver continues to make gains towards the front of the pack.

Frankie Esposito is back for another season of Mini Rok action and will take part in the Florida Winter Tour event. He will be joined by a trio of Briggs 206 racers, one in each category. Marco Felice will line up in Junior, Jordan Prior in Senior and Rich Folino in Masters.

“We are excited to begin 2019 and improve on our successful 2018 season. Putting Mac on the podium in the AMR Challenge last weekend is a great sign of things to come,” explained team manager Trevor Wickens.

The team has a full winter of racing planned in Florida as events in February and March will keep the team and drivers busy during the Canadian off season. Looking to join Prime for a race down south? Be sure to contact trevor@primepowerteam.com immediately.