Prime Powerteam Hosting Season Ending Garage Sale with Huge Savings!

Looking for a great deal on new and used BirelART products, or a chance to upgrade your setup before winter officially sets in? Then you won’t want to miss the open house garage sale on December 1st and 2nd at the Canadian Mini-Indy in Hamilton, Ontario, home of the Prime Powerteam.

Just recently Prime was confirmed as the top North American dealer for the BirelART product line, and they have a number of slightly used race team chassis available at highly discounted rates. Both 2-cycle and 4-cycle models are available.

Prices have also been slashed on all remaining new 2018 chassis models, and if you’re looking for that 2019 BirelART, they have those in stock too, and they’re on sale!

Prime is also offering 20% off all BirelART products, plus an additional 5% when you spend more than $500.00. Some exceptions apply. Alpinestars clothing not included in the sale.

Everything in the store will be discounted and only walk-up or phone-in orders will be accepted for the discounts. No shipping.

Don’t miss out, the store will be open at Canadian Mini Indy from 11 AM to 4 PM both days with coffee and snacks to be served as well. 2633 Upper James St, Mount Hope, ON L0R 1W0