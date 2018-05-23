Prime Powerteam Hauls In 9 Victories at Pfaff Kartsport Cup!

The Prime Powerteam was out in full force at this past weekend’s Pfaff Kartsport Cup event, held at Goodwood Kartways, and the BirelART race team was victorious in 9 of the 20 Finals and in total, earned seventeen podium appearances!

A unique race format for the event featured two Finals for each category, where Final 2 inverted the top-10 finishing results of Final 1. Prime drivers showed their strength in sweeping four of the categories, all of them in the Rok Cup program. Leading the way with two victories each was: Ryan MacDermid in Rok Senior, Davide Greco in Rok Shifter, Frank Esposito in Rok Mini and Dean Cotton in Rok Shifter. Mackenzie Clark added a win in Rok Junior to bring the total to nine.

Coming close to victory and standing on the podium throughout the day were: Justin Luik, runner-up twice in Rok Shifter, Jordan Prior, second and third place finishes in Briggs 206 Senior, Marcello Paniccia, third in Rok Junior Final 2, Cooper Simpson, third in Mini Rok Final 2, Kelsey Hann, second in Briggs 206 Junior Final 1 and Levon Beaudin, who was third in Briggs 206 Masters Final 2.

“The results were a great way for the team to close out two weeks of hard racing at Goodwood,” explained Trevor Wickens, team manager for Prime Powerteam. “Our drivers drove really well and the results speak for themselves in how strong our race team really is, which includes the hard work by all the mechanics.”

In addition to the Prime team drivers having success on the BirelART products, two more victories were secured by BirelART privateer driver Nicholas Gilkes in Briggs Junior Lite, meaning the Red Army secured more than half of the race wins on the weekend!

“I’m really happy with the product right now and so are the drivers,” continued Wickens. “We are seeing success in the slower Briggs divisions, the single speed Rok Cup classes as well as the Rok Shifter, showing how versatile BirelART is right now.”

Next up for Prime will be two weekends at their home track as the Canadian Mini Indy Karting Complex in Hamilton, Ontario will host a Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge race for the first time on June 3. It will be the first major home race for Prime and they will be looking for more victories.

Looking for more information on BirelART products, Prime Powerteam and the Canadian Mini Indy Karting Complex? Reach out to trevor@primepowerteam.com or visit http://primepowerteam.com.