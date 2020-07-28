Prime Powerteam Focused on First National Race of the Season

After months of delays, Prime Powerteam is prepared and ready to attack their first National race of the 2020 Canadian karting season. The 2020 MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship kicks off this weekend at the Mosport Karting Centre and Prime is set to do battle with 23 drivers all aboard BirelART machines.

With the global pandemic slowing things down, Prime hasn’t competed as a team since the Canada Cup on July 1, but that hasn’t stopped the team from working on all of their crafts. Racers were able to resume testing in May and club racing has helped keep many racers skills sharp in anticipation of the shortened National race season. Prime also held a team test a week ago at Mosport, which was deemed a success. Now, all of the focus is on race one of the MRFKC.

“Usually around this time, we are full throttle preparing for the Canadian National Championship. Instead, we are focused on the first National race of the season. 2020 has been a wild ride so far, but we are confident that we will be fighting for race wins in all classes.”

-Trevor Wickens, Prime Powerteam Team Manager

The team is split between Rok Cup and Briggs 206 competitors and has plenty of power to be fighting for podiums.

Defending MRFKC Rok Senior Champion Patrick Woods-Toth is back for another season of competition. He endured a great winter program in Florida, that included race wins and podiums until he was sidelined to recover from an injury. Recovered and ready to race, Woods-Toth and Prime will aim to defend the title. He is teamed up with Cole Hooton and Connor Pritiko in the Rok Senior category.

With the addition of new recruit Jon Treadwell, Prime is home to the four most recent Canadian Karting Champions in the Briggs Senior division. Treadwell, a three-time champ, is paired up with the defending champ Jordan Prior, creating one heck of a one-two punch in one of Canada’s most competitive categories. They will also have support from David Barnes, Everett Klassen and Anthony Quezada making Prime a team to really watch out for in Briggs Senior.

Six Prime drivers will suit up in Rok Junior this weekend and most of them are making their first big start in the category. Marco Filice, Luke Mann and Callum Baxter all started their season at the Florida Winter Tour in the category and will bring plenty of knowledge back to Canada, while Frankie Esposito and Caleb Campbell have stepped up from Mini Rok this season. Rounding out the roster is Matthew DeMarinas, who is also a newcomer to the speedy two-cycle category.

Rounding out the Rok Cup competitors are Joey Lecce and Pearce Wade in Mini Rok, along with team veterans Justin Luik and Mackenzie Clark in Rok Shifter.

Four drivers look to keep Prime at the front in Briggs Junior, led by Logan Pacza and Logan Ferguson. Jordan West and Nolan Hofrichter make their big race debut at Mosport as the foursome will team up to share their knowledge. Finally, Rich Folino is back for another season in Briggs Masters. He’s been on the top of the podium before and is working hard to get back up there this weekend.

The group will get together on Thursday and Friday for practice before two complete race days of action on Saturday and Sunday at the Mosport Karting Centre.

Following the event, Prime will shift their focus back to their home track, the Canadian Mini Indy. The Hamilton-based track will host two big events, starting with the CKN Dash for Cash, followed by round two of the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship.

2020 Prime Powerteam MRFKC Race Lineup:

Mini ROK

Joey Lecce

Pearce Wade

ROK Junior

Frankie Esposito

Marco Filice

Callum Baxter

Luke Mann

Caleb Campbell

Matthew DeMarinas

ROK Senior

Patrick Woods-Toth

Cole Hooton

Connor Pritiko

ROK Shifter

Justin Luik

Mac Clark

Briggs Junior

Logan Pacza

Logan Ferguson

Jordan West

Nolan Hofrichter

Briggs Senior

Jordan Prior

Jon Treadwell

David Barnes

Everett Klassen

Anthony Quezada

Briggs Masters

Rich Folino