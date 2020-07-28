MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship
Prime Powerteam Focused on First National Race of the Season
23 BirelART drivers ready for battle at Mosport
After months of delays, Prime Powerteam is prepared and ready to attack their first National race of the 2020 Canadian karting season. The 2020 MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship kicks off this weekend at the Mosport Karting Centre and Prime is set to do battle with 23 drivers all aboard BirelART machines.
With the global pandemic slowing things down, Prime hasn’t competed as a team since the Canada Cup on July 1, but that hasn’t stopped the team from working on all of their crafts. Racers were able to resume testing in May and club racing has helped keep many racers skills sharp in anticipation of the shortened National race season. Prime also held a team test a week ago at Mosport, which was deemed a success. Now, all of the focus is on race one of the MRFKC.
“Usually around this time, we are full throttle preparing for the Canadian National Championship. Instead, we are focused on the first National race of the season. 2020 has been a wild ride so far, but we are confident that we will be fighting for race wins in all classes.”
-Trevor Wickens, Prime Powerteam Team Manager
The team is split between Rok Cup and Briggs 206 competitors and has plenty of power to be fighting for podiums.
Defending MRFKC Rok Senior Champion Patrick Woods-Toth is back for another season of competition. He endured a great winter program in Florida, that included race wins and podiums until he was sidelined to recover from an injury. Recovered and ready to race, Woods-Toth and Prime will aim to defend the title. He is teamed up with Cole Hooton and Connor Pritiko in the Rok Senior category.
With the addition of new recruit Jon Treadwell, Prime is home to the four most recent Canadian Karting Champions in the Briggs Senior division. Treadwell, a three-time champ, is paired up with the defending champ Jordan Prior, creating one heck of a one-two punch in one of Canada’s most competitive categories. They will also have support from David Barnes, Everett Klassen and Anthony Quezada making Prime a team to really watch out for in Briggs Senior.
Six Prime drivers will suit up in Rok Junior this weekend and most of them are making their first big start in the category. Marco Filice, Luke Mann and Callum Baxter all started their season at the Florida Winter Tour in the category and will bring plenty of knowledge back to Canada, while Frankie Esposito and Caleb Campbell have stepped up from Mini Rok this season. Rounding out the roster is Matthew DeMarinas, who is also a newcomer to the speedy two-cycle category.
Rounding out the Rok Cup competitors are Joey Lecce and Pearce Wade in Mini Rok, along with team veterans Justin Luik and Mackenzie Clark in Rok Shifter.
Four drivers look to keep Prime at the front in Briggs Junior, led by Logan Pacza and Logan Ferguson. Jordan West and Nolan Hofrichter make their big race debut at Mosport as the foursome will team up to share their knowledge. Finally, Rich Folino is back for another season in Briggs Masters. He’s been on the top of the podium before and is working hard to get back up there this weekend.
The group will get together on Thursday and Friday for practice before two complete race days of action on Saturday and Sunday at the Mosport Karting Centre.
Following the event, Prime will shift their focus back to their home track, the Canadian Mini Indy. The Hamilton-based track will host two big events, starting with the CKN Dash for Cash, followed by round two of the MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship.
2020 Prime Powerteam MRFKC Race Lineup:
Mini ROK
Joey Lecce
Pearce Wade
ROK Junior
Frankie Esposito
Marco Filice
Callum Baxter
Luke Mann
Caleb Campbell
Matthew DeMarinas
ROK Senior
Patrick Woods-Toth
Cole Hooton
Connor Pritiko
ROK Shifter
Justin Luik
Mac Clark
Briggs Junior
Logan Pacza
Logan Ferguson
Jordan West
Nolan Hofrichter
Briggs Senior
Jordan Prior
Jon Treadwell
David Barnes
Everett Klassen
Anthony Quezada
Briggs Masters
Rich Folino