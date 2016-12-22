Ethan Simioni (Photo courtesy: Trevor Wickens)

Prime Powerteam Enjoys First Shakedown of BirelART Chassis at FWT Winter Collective

It wasn’t long after the announcement that Trevor Wickens’ Prime Powerteam would be racing aboard BirelART chassis in 2017 that they got the chance to shakedown their new products. Taking part in the Florida Winter Tour Winter Collective test at Homestead Karting this past weekend, Wickens worked with team driver Ethan Simioni to get a feel for the new chassis.

Not only was it a new chassis for Simioni, it was also a new category, as the driver from Waterdown, Ontario drove a Vortex ROK Shifter package for the first time. He will take part in both the ROK Shifter and Rotax DD2 classes this winter at the FWT.

Wickens was very positive about the test as he worked closely with PSL Karting to learn about the BirelART product for the test. His operation will arrive in Florida in the new year.

“Prime Powerteam utilized the Maxspeed Collective test as our shake down weekend aboard our new BirelART chassis,” explained Wickens. “The test went incredibly well. The BirelART’s natural balance and drivability was a nice surprise to both myself and Ethan Simioni. Now back in the race shop, the focus is now to build and prepare all the new team chassis ahead of the race trailer departure early January.”

Simioni echoed the statement.

“All in all it was a very successful test. Although I went into it with very little to no knowledge on the BirelART chassis or ROK shifter, I quickly found my footing and got to grips with the setup. I was impressed by the Birel’s drivability as well as it’s responsiveness in both low and high speed cornering. I am very exited with what’s to come,” said Simioni.

Shortly after the test, the first shipment of BirelART products arrived at the Prime Powerteam headquarters in Hamilton, Ontario with Wickens now in full efforts to prepare everything for the Winter Tour with the trailer scheduled to leave shortly after page turns to the new year.

For more information about Prime Powerteam and to join the team for the Florida Winter Tour, contact trevor@primepowerteam.com immediately.