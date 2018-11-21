Prime Powerteam Awarded North American BirelART Distributor of the Year

During the SuperKarts! USA SuperNationals in Las Vegas this past weekend, BirelART awarded three of their North American dealers with some hardware. Acknowledging their top dealers for the 2018 season, Hamilton, Ontario based Prime Powerteam was honoured with the Top North American dealer.

In only their season with the BirelART product, Prime Powerteam has been a force in all competition, whether it be regional, national or international. They have wracked up race wins in Briggs & Stratton, Vortex Rok and IAME X30 competition and support drivers of all racing calibres.

For Trevor Wickens, owner of Prime, earning the award is an honour for all the hard work he has put in but was also quick to acknowledge that as a whole, the entire BirelART network works together to better the outcome for everyone.

“It’s an honour to receive Top North American BirelART Dealer for 2018. Thank you PSL Karting and BirelART. It’s a privilege to be a part of this family. We work, develop and win together. We may have our own tents but we are all the Red Army.”

With the 2018 season now complete in North America, attention will quickly shift to the winter karting programs, where Prime Powerteam and many others will convey down to the state of Florida for the SKUSA Winter Series and Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour. On the west coast, teams will assemble in California and Arizona for the Challenge of the Americas and Pro Kart Challenge competitions.

In addition to Prime, SpeedSports Racing Complex in Texas and Phil Giebler Racing from California were honoured as the second and third-ranked North American BirelART dealers.