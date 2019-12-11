Prime Powerteam and Canadian Mini Indy Hosting Christmas Open House This Weekend!

Looking to get a start on the 2020 karting season or some last minute Christmas gifts? Then the Open House event hosted by the Canadian Mini Indy and Prime Powerteam is where you will want to be this weekend.

Open on both Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM in Hamilton, Ontario, the open house is promising great deals on everything from karts to parts, to race gear and even 2020 racing passes.

A couple of items of note include:

Used 2019 race team chassis clearance

20% off all NEW 2019 Chassis Inventory – never put on track

10% off all NEW 2020 Chassis inventory

20% off all BirelART parts and get an additional 5% off when you spend more than $500.00

15% off all Support Brands: Briggs, Hilliard, MyChron, UniPro, Beta, DID, HDS, Tillett, Arai, Bell and much more. Plus get an additional 5% off when you spend more than $750 or more

45% off on all 2019 Sticker Packages, F1 Spoiler and 505 Spoiler.

30% off Bead Breakers and Tire Scissor.

25% off all Team Casual Wear.

25% off all MZ3 Racing Gear.

Location:

Canadian Mini Indy Speedway

2632 Upper James St.

Hamilton, ON

L0R 1W0