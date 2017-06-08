Connor Pritiko celebrates his brilliant weekend with team manager Trevor Wickens (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

PR: Winning Ways Continue for Prime Powerteam

Only two weeks after taking race wins the opening round the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship, Prime Powerteam was back at it again at the second stop of the ECKC, this time in the province of Quebec.

Once again fielding one of the largest teams of drivers in the paddock, Prime had drivers covering all Rotax Max and Briggs categories aboard their BirelART chassis.

In Briggs Junior Lite it was a clean sweep for Connor Pritiko who made it obvious that he is in it for the championship with three podiums in four races.

“…As a unit we are thriving and our results show it…”

Trevor Wickens

Continuing his winning ways in Briggs Junior Zachary Vanier secured his second ECKC victory of the season in the Sunday main event, managing his way through the day’s very difficult and unpredictable conditions.

Ethan Simioni added two more podiums to his championship pursuit in Rotax DD2, finishing second on Saturday and third on Sunday.

A late addition to the team, Indy Lights driver Zachary Claman DeMelo took part in the Rotax Senior class and drove home a third place finish on Saturday.

Adding two more trips to the podium for Prime Powerteam, Mackenzie Clark finished second in Rotax Junior on Sunday along with Marcello Paniccia taking third place in Mini-Max.

All in all, Prime Powerteam drivers left Mont-Tremblant with eight more podium finishes, something Team Manager Trevor Wickens is very proud of given how busy the start to the season has been.

“The last four weeks have been incredible for our team. As a unit we are thriving and our results show it. Although we are heading into our largest Canadian break of the season, work will not stop with Vega Cup and US Open around the corner.”

After competing in the Florida Winter Tour ROK Cup Shifter program, Simioni will reach for six gears this coming weekend as the Vega Cup Shifter series kicks off. The team will also support Davide Greco in Shifter Senior. Those interested in racing Shifter karts in the Vega Cup should contact Prime immediately for future events.

Two weeks later the team will make their first international start of the summer season, traveling to New Jersey Motorsports Park for the US Open of New Jersey. There is room for a few more drivers under the official team tent for those interested.

Prime Powerteam is supported by technical partners BirelART, Ogden Engines, PRO Engines, ORG, and AIM. For more information about the Prime Powerteam and how to join the race team, contact trevor@primepowerteam.com.