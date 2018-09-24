PR: William Adams Caps Title Run with Dominant Win in WRKC Finale

A cool Saturday morning greeted Milton, Ontario driver William Adams as he prepared for the final points race of the year in the Jr. Lite division at the Waterloo Regional Kart Club. Carrying a slim four-point lead over second place Ethan DeMenna of Cambridge, William appeared calm as he waited for racing to begin. “I just have to relax and have fun out there today and race the same as I always do.”

Starting the first heat behind #76 of DeMenna in the third position, He quickly went to work passing for the lead on the second lap, and being the only driver able to crack the 400second barrier with a 39.696, cruised to a 5.255-second victory over second place DeMenna.

The inversion for the second heat saw Adams starting eleventh in the 13-kart field and he rose to the challenge, picking off competitors and took the lead midway through lap 4 of the 8-lap race from the #57 of Joey Woolsey. After starting thirteenth, DeMenna had to settle for an eighth place finish after some on-track contact.

Winning both heat races gave Adams the pole for the final and he was out to make a statement that the championship was his. He held the lead for the entire ten laps and motored on to a 4.563-second victory over Woolsey, setting a new track record of 39.249 seconds and capping a perfect day.

“After finishing third last year and second the year before, I was confident I could win the championship this year, I just had to focus on being smooth, and we won eight out of 13 finals. Collison Racing has taken care of our engines since I started racing, and Jake Collison is always great with advice when we are at the track. We also have great supporters like Halton Power equipment, Eagle Rad and Exhaust, and Master Mechanic Milton.”

“Now we have to get ready for Oktoberfest on October 6. I haven’t had a lot of luck at that event, last year I was the fast qualifier in Briggs Jr., but now I need to try and pull off the win.”