Photo by: On Track Promotions

PR: Thirteen PSL Karting Drivers in Sonoma

The SKUSA Spring Nationals, part of the Pro Tour, begins this weekend in Sonoma, California at the SIM Raceway, perfectly placed on top of the rolling mountains of the west coast. This weekend, thirteen pilots under the PSL awning will compete with Americas best, as PSL officially debuts its joint effort with Ben Cooper Racing. In addition, PSL will also support Andersen, 3G Karting and PGR Racing with their respective drivers.

In Iame Swift, aboard the Birel ART cadet chassis, Legaspi will compete in one of the largest classes at the event, looking up to his team mates and Junior X30 drivers, Thomas Nepveu, Kell and Palomino. X30 Senior standouts, Ryan Norberg, SKUSA Pro Tour Champion, FWT Champion, will lead his team mate, Martijn Kremers, as the duo will for sure be fighting for the podium this weekend.

In the 6 speed shifter categories, S2 and S4 drivers, Mazzaferro (S2), Jordan Musser (S4) and Richard Heistand (S4) will cruise the field looking for results this weekend all while using the CRY-30-S8B. In X30 masters, Luis Zervigon, Peterson and Tatikan will all take the flag in what is set to be one of the toughest masters fields to date. Mathias Ramirez, S2 Super Nationals Champion, will take the green flag in the Pro S1 class, where he will try to outshine some of North America’s best talent.

