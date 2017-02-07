Team Koene USA will look to carry the momentum from Homestead into the second rounds of the Florida Winter Tour (Photo: Cody Schindel - CanadianKartingNews.com)

PR: Team Koene USA Primed and Ready for Florida Winter Tour Round Two

After a triple win weekend at the Homestead Karting facility to close out the first rounds of the MAXSpeed Entertainment Florida Winter Tour, Team Koene USA is now focused on round two. Taking place over the next two weekends at Palm Beach Karting in Jupiter, Florida, Team Koene USA will enter nine drivers as they look to add to their 2017 win and podium total.

“We started the season strong and have been working hard over our off weeks to get event better,” explained Team Principal Mike Maurini. “We have worked hard to develop our engine program as well as had some drivers on track already in Palm Beach to get ready for the upcoming weeks. It was great to start the season like we did, but now we need to work even harder to continue the success.”

Returning to the Team Koene USA lineup and entering the Vortex ROK Shifter class is Juan Manuel Correa. The first ever Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Finals winner from the United States, Correa enters the weekend fresh off a podium result in the Rotax DD2 class in Homestead. Set to contest the ADAC Formula 4 and Italian F4 Championships in 2017, the Miami resident looks for redemption in the ROK Shifter class after a strong run turned into a DNF after late race contact.

Correa will have a teammate in the ROK Shifter class as Canadian driver Matthew Barry will throw his hat in the mix. A front-runner in the Canadian karting scene, Barry will compete with some of the country’s and some of the world’s best shifter kart drivers. Teamed with a top level mechanic, Barry will look to take advantage of the Team Koene USA driver development program.

Dale Curran and James Egozi, two race winners from the Rotax weekend during round one, will team up together in the Vortex Mini ROK division. Both drivers have shown the speed to run at the front of the field and are entering the weekend on high after improving over the two weeks in Homestead. Curran, who finished ninth in Vortex Mini ROK rebounded with the Rotax Mini MAX victory while Egozi, who finished fourth during the ROK weekend, stole the show and dominated the Rotax Micro MAX class sweeping all official on track sessions. After their Vortex Mini ROK event this weekend, the duo will separate with Curran entering Mini MAX and Egozi in Micro MAX as they look to continue their winning ways.

Jeremy Fairbairn will again see double duty as he enters Vortex ROK Junior and Rotax Junior for round two. After a disappointing ROK Junior event where he finished well down the running order, Fairbairn refocused his efforts and was on a mission during the Rotax weekend of competition taking a heat race win and the main event victory. Working with Team Koene USA, Fairbairn has improved his feedback and decision making tremendously over the first two events and will continue to aim towards the front of one of the most competitive junior fields in the nation.

Joining Fairbairn again for the Rotax weekend will be Thomas Simard. The Canadian received his first taste of Team Koene USA and the Florida Winter Tour in Homestead as he focused on improving each and every session. Working hard and taking direction, Simard was involved in a few on track incidents but progressed his way forward throughout the five days on track. Now, three weeks later, Simard sets his sights on the Palm Beach Karting facility with the goal to continue his improvement and prepare himself for the summer karting season.

Koene USA’s karting program is an elite level program for drivers looking to excel on the national karting scene. There are multiple programs offered, including arrive and drive as well as tent and transport. There are driver coaches and engine builders on site to ensure drivers receive the help they need at all times during the event. Koene USA will be attending the remaining rounds of the Florida Winter Tour, Superkarts! USA Pro Tour, US Open, United States Rotax MAX Challenge Grand Nationals and the Superkarts USA SuperNationals. Interested in the services of Team Koene USA, please contact Mike Maurini at 317.270.8723 or via e-mail to Info@KoeneUSA.com.