PR: Racing Edge Motorsports drivers head to ECKC finale in title contention

With the season finale of the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship ahead of us this weekend, Racing Edge Motorsports looks to close out the season strong with multiple drivers in Championship contention.

Leading the championship charge will be Gavin Sanders and Simon Belanger in the Briggs & Stratton Senior Category. While Sanders has yet to win a race this season he leads the series points standings after consistently finishing at the front of the field and staying out of trouble in the first two rounds. Belanger on the other hand had a slower start to the season but strong results in Mont Tremblant including a win in race four puts him fifth in points only 41 behind Sanders. REM’s Logan Cusson has had an up and down season so far in the category but will look to end the weekend the sharp end of the field. Taylor Gates will be back under the tent this weekend after not competing in Tremblant last month. Gates has always been quick at Mosport and could stand on top of the podium on Saturday and Sunday.

Gabriel Savoie is having an amazing year with the team after joining REM halfway through the 2016 season. Savoie leads the Championship finishing on the podium in 3 of the 4 races this season, including a win in race three at Tremblant. William Chayer currently sits third in the championship and after sweeping both ECKC races at Mosport last season he has the potential to come of the weekend on the championship podium if he can have another perfect weekend. Zain Ikram will be joining REM this weekend, he will be able to learn a lot teaming up with Chayer and Savoie where he hopes to progress through the field.

In Briggs & Stratton Masters Corey Walsh and Scott Jefferies sit first and third in the championship. These two have been working together all season in order be in contention for the title and this weekend both drivers will have a good chance to win it all. Walsh comes in to the weekend with a slight lead after winning race 4 in Tremblant while Jefferies is 53 points behind in third. Along side this duo will be Rob Jefferies who is always fast at Mosport.

Ryan MacDermid has had good year so far in his first season in Rotax Senior. He currently sits third in the Championship with two second place finishes to his name. This weekend that should change as MacDermid will be the favourite to win at Mosport as he has had a lot of success at the track and has been quick in testing all year long. Along side MacDermid will be Logan Cusson. Cusson hasn’t had the season he has hoped for but will look to put the past behind him with a good run this weekend.

In Rotax Junior REM welcomes FWT Mini Max champion Dale Curran to the team as he starts his Junior career. Curran has shown a lot of promise in testing and will be one of the drivers fighting for a podium finish by weekend’s end. Mark Davis and Robert Soroka have also been making strides with the team this season and both drivers end off the championship at a track they are familiar with.

Finally, Anthony Boscia will be doing double duty once again this weekend in Briggs & Stratton Junior Lite and Mini Max. Boscia sits fourth in the Jr. Lite championship and can finish the year on the championship podium with some good finishes this weekend. In Mini Max Boscia continues to improve and will look to narrow the gap to the leaders this weekend.

“We are really excited for our chances to win the Junior, Senior and Masters Briggs titles this weekend. Our Rotax program is also looking strong coming into this weekend so wins in all classes are not out of the question. It should be a great weekend for everyone under the REM tent” – Kevin Monteith – REM Team Manager

Racing Edge Motorsports is a professional karting team and shop based out of Stouffville, Ontario. The team competes in the ASN Canadian National Championship, Eastern Canadian Karting Championship, Florida Winter Tour and US Open Championships. Along with Kosmic OTK and Rotax products the team is also a dealer for Tillet, Mychron, and RK chains.