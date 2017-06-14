PR: Racing Edge Motorsports Claim Wins and Podiums in Mont-Tremblant

Racing Edge Motorsports kicked off the month of June with a strong run of finishes at the second round of the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship in picturesque Mont Tremblant, Quebec as REM drivers won three of the finals along with having another 10 podium finishes.

Leading the charge for REM were Briggs & Stratton Junior drivers Gabriel Savoie and William Chayer. Savoie and Chayer were quick all weekend dominating Saturday’s final to finish 1-2. Moving on to Sunday, Savoie had another strong run leading the race at the closing stages but ultimately finishing second in a close finish which allowed him to take over the championship lead. Chayer on the other hand was involved in a turn 1 incident which sent him to the back of the field. However all was not lost as he came back from last to finish sixth to remain in third place in the championship.

Also having strong performances during the weekend were the Briggs & Stratton Masters trio of Corey Walsh, Scott and Rob Jefferies. Scott stood second on the podium in Saturday’s final with Walsh just missing out on the podium with a fourth place finish. In Sunday’s final Walsh came out with the win in an all REM podium with the Jefferies brothers Scott and Rob finishing close behind. Walsh heads to the last round of the championship in Mosport with the championship lead with Jefferies sitting in third still with a shot at winning the title.

In Briggs & Stratton Senior Gavin Sanders lead the REM trio on Saturday after finishing the final in second. Simon Belanger was running in the top three for most of the race however he would fall down to seventh on the final lap after being pushed off heading onto the back straight. Logan Cusson finished the final in eighth. Sunday was the perfect rebound day for former class champion Belanger as he went to the lead late in the race and held a consistent gap to the battle for second to bring home his first ECKC win since the 2014 season. Sanders sixth place finish in the final allowed him to take control of the championship lead. Cusson had a late race incident but still finished in the top ten.

Ryan MacDermid put in an excellent effort in Rotax Senior coming to the track on Friday with minimal testing after recovering from the flu. MacDermid was quick right out of the gate finishing second in Saturday’s final. Sunday MacDermid was pushed off in the start of the final but recovered to finish the final in sixth while setting the fastest laps of the race. Had it not been for the poor start he would have been in contention for the win. Logan Cusson was pulling double duty again this weekend and came home with 11th and 10th place finishes and should be on the rebound come the ECKC races at Mosport.

The team’s Rotax Junior drivers continued to show progression this weekend as well with both Mark Davis and Robert Soroka finishing in the top ten of Saturdays final. Sunday was a big race for Soroka as he showed great pace in the changing conditions to finish third. Davis would finish the final in tenth. Nolan Bower struggled during the weekend, but will look to be on the rebound when the series goes to Mosport for the final round.

Finally, Anthony Bosica had another great weekend, finishing third and fourth in the Briggs & Stratton Junior Light finals while continuing to improve in the Mini Max category by racing with some of the best drivers in the category.

“It was a very positive weekend for REM and I am very proud of the individual efforts from every driver. The team has been working very well together which is allowing us to achieve the top results.”

– REM Team Manager, Kevin Monteith

Up Next for REM will be the US Open of New Jersey and US Grand Nationals race that will be held at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, New Jersey. After that the team will return to Canada for the the remaining races of the season which will be held at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park.

Racing Edge Motorsports is a professional karting team and shop based out of Stouffville, Ontario. The team competes in the ASN Canadian National Championship, Eastern Canadian Karting Championship, Florida Winter Tour and US Open Championships. Along with Kosmic OTK and Rotax products the team is also a dealer for Tillet, Mychron, and RK chains.