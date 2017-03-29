PR: PSL Press – Florida Winter Tour Rotax Champions

For the final round of the three race championship, the #redarmy would suit up for battle aboard Birel ART’s powered by Rotax engines at Ocala Gran Prix, Ocala, FL. The season would see fierce competition and difficult track conditions, however, the team would come away as DD2 (Jeff Kingsley) and Senior Max (Ryan Norberg) Champions, with honourable mention to Mini-Max Vice Champion, Justin Arseneau.

In Mini Max, Justin Arseneau would serve to be one of the quickest during majority of the practice sessions, but would have his fast lap removed during qualifying due to a sporting penalty. This wouldn’t slow down Justin as he was able to conquer in the sessions, however in the final he would be forced to start dead last, but would over come this to eventually finish P4, and take 2nd in the Mini-Max Championship.

Junior Max standouts, Thomas Nepveau and Yuven Sundaramoorthy would qualify P6 and P11 respectively in the largest class at the season finale of the FWT. The 37 second track would push the limits of these two young drivers, where Yuven would finish P11 and Thomas would have a strong drive to P4.

Ryan Norberg pushed his way to the front to qualify P1, however a rookie driving error by a competitor would take Norberg out in the final, but because of the massive success of the RY30-S8B chassis, Ryan would have enough of a lead in the points to take the title of Senior Max Champion.

Jeff Kingsley, now a veteran in the DD2 category, who also recently took a shot at the S2 shifter category in New Orleans, again proved he is one of the best in North America in DD2. Kingsley was almost unstoppable, cleaning up in all the heats and official track sessions. For the final, Kingsley would walk away with a four second lead over the competition.

PSL’s next event is the SKUSA Spring Nationals May 2-5 in Sonoma, California. PSL recently took the 2014, 2015 S1 titles and 2016 Mini Swift Super National title. For more information, contact info@pslkarting.com | facebook.com/PSLKarting | instagram.com/PSLKartingOFFICIAL | SHOP NOW www.pslkarting.com