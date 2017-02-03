PR: Ottawa-Gatineau Karting Championship is Pleased to Present its 2017 Championship

The Ottawa-Gatineau Karting Championship (OGKC) is pleased to present its 2017 championship schedule. A different approach was taken to develop the 2017 race calendar, with this year’s series being composed of three three-race series which will provide racers with a variety of different challenges over the course of the race season. The three series, which will be based at Le Circuit Quyon (LCQ) in Canada’s Capital Region, are split into the “Spring Sprint Series”, “Summer SuperPole Saturdays” and “Fall Enduro-Fest”.

The date of the end-of-season enduro was also advanced to ensure this popular event occurs on one of the last great weekends of the Fall season, hoping to avoid a cold and wintery race.

More details on the upcoming season, the OGKC Rental Kart Challenge, and the new LCQ Margay Ignite Series will be shared in the forthcoming weeks at https://circuitquyonblog.wordpress.com/.

The OGKC is looking forward to a thrilling 2017 season – see you at the track!