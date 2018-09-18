Lily Flintoff (Photo courtesy: Alianza Motorsports)

PR: Lily Flintoff Joins Alianza Motorsports Junior Driver Program

Confirmed over this past weekend, 12-year-old Canadian kart racer Lily Flintoff has inked a deal to officially be part of the Alianza Motorsports Junior Driver Program. In a unique collaboration between Alianza Motorsports and K & K North America, Lily Flintoff will join Peruvian karter Eduardo Espejo Jr., as the duo will begin their ambassadorship, understanding and growth in Alianza Motorsports.

“Lily is one of the fiercest female competitors that I have seen and her driving skillset, marketability, and constant progression provides her with a very bright future,” explained Lorne Kelly. “I have watched Lily grow as a driver throughout the past two seasons on the karting level and we are delighted to have her confirmed to the Alianza Motorsports program.”

2017 saw Lily jump into the Canadian karting limelight as she garnered the Vice-Championship in the Cadet ranks at the talent-filled Canadian Karting Championships. Claiming seven podiums and four victories, the young female is well on her way to a successful career in motorsports.

Continuing her success in 2018, Lily is the current points leader at the Mosport Kart Club in the Junior Lite championship. Recently, Lily has also claimed an impressive third place result in the regional Pfaff Cup program against some of Ontario and Quebec’s top karting competitors and has been a threat for race wins and podium results in nearly every event this year. Amassing a total of eight podiums including two victories this season, the young female will now be part of the Alianza Motorsports Junior Driver program.

Outside of the seat and away from the racetrack, Lily is an avid snowmobiler, a member of the intermediate girls volleyball team and was on the honor role for her seventh-grade class in 2017. Focused on a career in racing, the Alianza Motorsports Junior Driver Program offers unique opportunities to prepare drivers for the future.

“I am very excited that K & K North America has a business relationship with Alianza Motorsports,” explained Kevin Barrick, Co-Owner of K & K North America. “With our unique collaboration, Alianza Motorsports will be able to identify young talent at the karting level. We will also offer programs that no other karting teams can offer with trackside and ambassador programs with Alianza, as well as cross-branding that will be beneficial for not only our drivers, but our marketing partners as well.”

Kelly continued, “Our goal is to help shape the path and future as well as provide drivers the opportunity to be part of an elite level program on the world-class stage. We want to be able to approach marketing partners with drivers that are in our program as well as help them grow both on and off the track. Lily fits this bill perfectly and has already attended an Alianza Motorsports event as a member of the team.”

The next event for Alianza Motorsports is the Motul Petit LeMans at the famed Road Atlanta. Taking place on October 10-13, Alianza Motorsports will enter Anthony Simone and Rodrigo Pflucker in the Mazda Prototype Championship as they look to close the 2018 IMSA season strong.

For more information on Alianza Motorsports, please contact Lorne Kelly via email to Lorne@AlianzaMotorsports.com or visit them on any of their social media pages. For media inquiries, please contact Media@AlianzaMotorsports.com.

About Alianza Motorsports

Alianza’s Motorsports team has over 40+ years in the motorsports world and they are driven by their passion for the team, competitive mindset and their ability to drive innovative branding for high class marketing capabilities for their partners. With a vision to create strong alliances with partners who will help develop this into a formidable enterprise, founded from excellence, dedicated for championships and created for greatness. Best in class on the track, in the shop and amongst our stakeholders, Alianza is the right choice for those with the vision to see the future, with us.