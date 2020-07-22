PR: KartStars Canada Shifts Focus to Innisfil Indy

After a successful opening round at Goodwood Kartways last weekend, the focus of the KartStars Canada Championship now shifts to Round 2 at Innisfil Indy, to be contested this coming weekend! Registration is now open for the July 25/26 event and will close this Thursday at 8pm. Series organized practice will take place on Friday, just as it did at the opening event. The same KartStars Canada discounts apply for those who pre-register, and weekend racing will follow a format very similar to Round One.

There were over 160 entries at the kick-off event, and organizer Daniel Di Leo was very excited when speaking on behalf of the organizational team and officials.

“We are all just thrilled that the event ran flawlessly considering the challenging times we are in,” he said Monday. “In total we had twelve classes take to the track over the weekend, and the event ran incident free – not a single red flag! We had some challenges from Mother Nature, but the team kept sessions on schedule all weekend long. It was very impressive. We have also noted the feedback we received over the three days, and are encouraged that many spoke positively about the emphasis we put on technical inspections and other details KartStars has incorporated. We just want to say a huge Thank You to all that participated, and congratulate the winners, podium finishers and those that won awards in the random draws. We all hope to see you back at the track in Innisfil.”

The following drivers won awards at the podium presentations:

Vega Tire Sponsored ‘Vega Blue ONT’ Briggs Racing Slicks winner: Daniel Rampino

Vega Tire Sponsored ‘Vega Blue ONT’ Rok Racing Slicks winner: Christian Papp

Rok Cup Canada Sponsored ‘Free Entry to the Next Round’ Raffle 1 winner: Igor Manukhov

Rok Cup Canada Sponsored ‘Free Entry to the Next Round’ Raffle 2 winner: Tony Demarco

Briggs Racing ‘Free Entry to the Next Round’ Raffle 1 winner: Lily Flintoff

Briggs Racing ‘Free Entry to the Next Round’ Raffle 2 winner: Jake Cowden

KartStars Canada ‘Win and you are In’ Raffle winner: Austin Boyle

Here is a link to on-line registration for Round 2: http://kartsportcanada.ca/event-registration-2020/

Here is a link to the Friday ‘Series Controlled’ Practice Session for Round 2: https://kartsportcanada.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/2020-KartStars-Round-2-Practice-Schedule.pdf?402ada&402ada

Here is a link to the Saturday and Sunday Race Day Schedules for Round 2: https://kartsportcanada.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/2020-KartStars-Round-2-RaceDay-Schedule.pdf?402ada&402ada

For race weekend recaps, photo galleries and to order event photos from Round 1, please visit www.canadiankartingnews.com.