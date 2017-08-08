PR: Justin Arseneau Steers to ECKC Title After Scoring 5 of 6 Race Wins!

It has been a great 2017 season for Justin Arseneau as the young driver from Mirabel, Quebec recently confirmed the championship title in the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship Rotax Mini-Max category after scoring his fifth race win in six races at the final round at Mosport Kartways in Bowmanville, Ontario.

Now he has his eyes set on the next prize: the Canadian National Title and a position on Team Canada for the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals, which will be held in Portugal this November.

“It was an amazing feeling to win the Mini-Max championship and to race with a great group of Canadian drivers and also top American drivers,” explained Arseneau.

After seeing his four-race win streak come to an end in the Saturday race, Arseneau remained focused and laid down a solid performance on Sunday to sweep the days events, including making a superb pass on the outside of the final corners, to take home win number five and the championship trophy.

As the cumulative points leader of the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship and the Canadian National Karting Championships determines who will be the member of Team Canada, Arseneau enters Canada’s most prestigious karting event of the season with a leg up on his competition, but that isn’t changing his focus as he prepares.

“The only plan of attack I know is to race to win, so that is what I will try to do for the Canadian Nationals. The lap times are so close in Mini-Max. It should be an exciting race.”

But before he makes his bid for the Canadian National title on August 24-27, Arseneau will travel to New Castle, Indiana, USA to compete in the SKUSA Pro Tour race where he will compete against over 40 other competitors in the IAME Mini-Swift category. It will be a chance to hone in on his skillset against the very large field of international competitors. That race will take place on August 10-13.

For more information about Justin Arseneau, you can follow his facebook page. He is supported by PSL Karting, BirelART, Circuit ICAR and Continental Tires.