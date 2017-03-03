PR: Energy Corse North America Earns Silver in Florida

Energy Corse North America puts on a strong performance once again at round two of the Florida Winter Tour in Palm Beach, Florida. The team presented at both the ROK Cup USA and the Rotax MAX Challenge weekends, earning silver in the Mini ROK and DD2 categories.

The Energy chassis was once again a noted force in the Mini ROK category, as Luca Mars qualified off-pole to kick off the weekend. After three heat race wins and a second place prefinal finish, Mars proved he was a threat for podium contention. He battled hard in the final for the win, but would cross the line in second by two-tenths of a second when the checkered flag flew. The following weekend at the Rotax portion of the Florida Winter Tour, Marco Signoretti would bring the Energy kart to the podium again, this time in DD2. Signoretti started off the weekend with a bout of bad luck, taking a DNF in heat one. He shook it off and climbed his way back through the field, earning a fourth place finish in the prefinal. His fight was not over, as he gained two more positions in the final to land himself a second place finish.

The team is now setting their sights on their next race, round one the SuperKarts! USA (SKUSA) Pro Tour, the inaugural WinterNationals, in New Orleans, Louisiana, taking place March 3-5. They will be carrying the momentum from their success at the Florida Winter Tour into this weekend. The team will be looking to start this series off the same way they started off the Florida Winter Tour – with a win.

After round one of the SKUSA Pro Tour comes to an end, the team will immediately pack up and head back to Florida for the final rounds of the Florida Winter Tour Rok Cup USA and Rotax MAX Challenge at Ocala Gran Prix in Ocala, Florida. They will have a four-driver line-up for both ROK and Rotax portions of the event. Luca Mars currently sits in first in the Mini ROK championship standings, and will be battling hard for the championship title.

Holeshot Drive Systems chains and sprockets will also be available for sale at the SKUSA Pro Tour and the final rounds of the Florida Winter Tour ROK Cup USA and Rotax MAX Challenge. For more information on the Energy Corse North America team, follow them on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EnergyCorseNorthAmerica, and visit their website: www.energykartnorthamerica.com.