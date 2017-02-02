American driver Luca Mars helped Canadian out Energy Corse North America earn their first win of the year in their first race (Photo by: Cody Schindel / CKN)

PR: Energy Corse North America Brings Home First Win of the Season

Energy Corse North America starts the 2017 season out at the top of the charts, earning a win and a podium finish at Round One of the Florida Winter Tour in Homestead, Florida. The team made appearances on both ROK Cup and Rotax weekends, taking their hard earned win home during the ROK Cup weekend. The Energy chassis was a competitive force across the board throughout the event, most notably in the Mini ROK and Mini MAX categories.

“It was a great two weeks for the Energy brand,” explained Darren White. “Luca rocketed to a win on one of the toughest racing divisions at the Florida Winter Tour and followed it up the following weekend with another podium result. We are looking forward to the second round of the series as we feel the Energy chassis will shine at the fast, yet technical, Palm Beach Karting facility.”

Luca Mars brought the Energy chassis to the front of the field on both weekends in the Mini ROK and Mini MAX categories. In Mini ROK, Mars started off the weekend qualifying third among a field of competitive drivers. On Saturday, he went on to earn the win in heats one and two, and a third in the final heat. Mars put his best foot forward on Sunday, leading from flag to flag in the prefinal and final, landing himself on the top step of the podium for the first round of the ROK Cup. He came into the Rotax portion of the Florida Winter Tour equally as fast, but experienced some technical issues in qualifying that would leave him fighting his way through the field throughout the heats. The young pilot came home with a second place finish in the Mini MAX final and an impressive start to his season.

Energy Corse driver Alex DaSilva had his national debut in the highly competitive Rotax DD2 field, improving and learning every session on track. He came back from a tough round of heats to earn a solid 11th place finish in the final. Luka Berazategui threw his hat in the mix in the Rotax Junior MAX category, showing improvements in every session. He would end his weekend with a 28th place finish after a tough battle in the final.

The Energy Corse team is looking forward to the second round of the Florida Winter Tour in West Palm Beach. The team hopes to continue their dominance in the Mini ROK category, and improve their results even further over both weekends.