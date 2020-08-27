PR: Double Podium for SH Karting/SodiKart and a Third Win in a Row at Coupe de Montreal

The SH Karting – Sodikart team had its best weekend of the season during the fourth round of the Coupe de Montréal at ICAR.

In the Shifter category, the two drivers of the French brand finished in the first two rows of the pre-final and the Final. Charles ROBIN, who also drives in the Nissan Micra Cup series, took the victory ahead of his teammate Nathan GILBERT.

“This is my first win in a long time but it comes at a good time. I had a bad day in St-Célestin but today everything was fine on this circuit, which I like a lot. The timing is perfect since the next race will be with us at SH Karting.”

With his second place, Gilbert retains the championship lead.

Vincent DESAUTELS, for his part, crossed the finish line in first place for the third time in a row in Rotax Senior. “The competition is getting tougher in this class. I took advantage of a bit of luck at the start to take pole position. My Sodi kart RS3 was super efficient and I was able to build a lead from the start of the race.”

Veteran Simon BÉLANGER demonstrated that the new Sodi kart chassis can perform very well in Briggs, a type of engine unknown in Europe. With all the work done on development and adjustments, Simon came in second after leading much of the event.

It should also be noted that young Brando LONDONO turned heads in his first race in a Briggs Cadet aboard his Sodi Furia 950. With the third-fastest time in qualifying, he, unfortunately, could not capitalize on the Final. The 8-year-old said he is looking forward to the next race at SH Karting where he has been practicing since the start of the year.

The SH Karting circuit, the exclusive distributor of Sodi kart competition karts, will host the next round of the Coupe de Montréal on September 6.

