PR: Canadian Karting Challenge Set For Shannonville Bear Hunt August 4-6

With Shannonville Motorsport Park next on the docket for the Canadian Karting Challenge (CKC), a fun-filled weekend of competition is set to be had by all. With a combined event allowing competitors to attain points in the Canadian Karting Challenge, Innisfil Kart Club and Vega Cup, a serious prize fund continues to headline one of Ontario’s premier karting programs as well as the annual ‘Bear Hunt’ that continues in Shannonville.

“Shannonville always is a family-friendly race and one of the events on our calendar that produces great on track battles,” explains Innisfil’s Tony Launi. “The long front straight provides for trains of karts, nose to tail, in a high speed game of chess. With points and awards on the line, all competitors are actively seeking to hoist the elusive and prestigious ‘Bear’ trophy.”

Friday, August 4 will see CKC competitors hit the fast Shannonville circuit for practice before wheel-to-wheel competition commences Saturday and Sunday. Saturday, August 5 will see the Innisfil Kart Club/Canadian Karting Challenge event while Sunday, August 6 will be the second event of the weekend for CKC competitors as the Canadian Karting Challenge joins forces with the Vega Cup program.

The HUGE Canadian Karting Challenge prize fund includes:

Briggs Classes

Points leader of the six races for Jr. Briggs, Sr. Briggs and Master Briggs will receive a FREE RIDE and REGISTRATION to the 2017 Canadian Nationals at Mosport Kartways August 23-27.

Shifter Classes

Jr. Shifter winner of the six races for will receive the option for a RIDE to the Superkarts! USA SuperNationals in Las Vegas Nevada November 15-19 or a free TM Engine.

Sr. Shifter winner will receive a RIDE to SuperNationals in Las Vegas this November or the CIK-FIA World Karting Championship in Wackersdorf, Germany September 7-10.

Master Shifter Points Leader will receive REGISTRATION to Canadian Nationals at Mosport.

For more information the Innisfil Kart Club and the Canadian Karting Challenge, email racing@innisfilindy.com, call 905-775-4686 or visit www.canadiankartingchallenge.com or for more information on Innisfil Kart Club please visit www.innisfilkartclub.ca.