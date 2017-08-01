PR: BirelART Claims 6 ECKC Championships

The three race championship stretching over 6 rounds at 3 races between Ontario and Quebec, the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship (ECKC) came to a close this weekend at Mosport, Ontario, about 1 hour east of Toronto. The season, a very difficult one, with top drivers and teams putting in a tremendous effort with training and practice, but enjoyable for all participants. PSL Karitng, Importer & Distributor of Birel ART & Ricciardo Kart, (In associate with Ben Cooper Racing) was able to support dealers this year to have their own success stories, which was the ultimate goal to bring the Red Army to the front.

Starting with Mini Max, Justin Areseneau has been an absolute stand out this year, taking heat wins, poles, finals and standing on top of the podium more often than not. After working closely with PSL and receiving guidance and training from BCR (Ben Cooper Racing), the young man was able to succeed aboard his C28 Birel ART chassis taking the ECKC title for 2017. Prime Power Team’s Pannicia has come a very long way earning a very well deserved P3 in the Championship, but is expected to be a consistent front runner for the remainder of the 2017 season.

Junior Max, an often difficult category with equal competition, saw Patrick Woods-Toth (BCR/PSL) take a clean Championship win, not without a challenge from his strong team mate, Thomas Nepveu (BCR/ PSL). And to add to the trio, Mackenzie Clark of Prime Power Team finished 3 to make a full RED ARMY podium for the ECKC Championship.

Senior Rotax, a category that was often full of industry veterans saw David Greco take the lead in this group, however, despite being able to contend for the Championship multiple times during the year David finished a strong P3. David also competed in DD2 in other series where he is able to really show case his talents. With that, the DD2 Vice Championship this year was won by Prime Power Team’s Simoni, a young pilot who is earning huge experience as well across several gear box categories.

And last but not least, the most popular and competitive category, Briggs & Stratton, divided into several categories based on age and weight, Briggs Light Champion, Pritiko of Prime Power Team was able to conquer all aboard his Birel ART AM-29 purpose built chassis. Also, a notable mention to P3 Championship finisher, Boscia. In Briggs Junior, again, Prime Power Team can through with a Vice Championship with their young and talented driver, Prior.

“We’re only just past the half way mark of the North American season, and Birel ART has already claimed dozens of Championships and win’s in every class, at every series. The teams, and privateers are taking advantage of the versatility of the Birel ART product, along with the availability of spare parts from local dealers.”

– Dominic Labreque, President Birel ART North America

With the ECKC Championship at a close, PSL Karting will turn their focus to the SKUSA Summer Nationals in only 10 days time at the famous, New Castle Motorsport Park where they will defend their strong run in the massive US Iame / Shifter series.