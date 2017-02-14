Photo courtesy: PSL Karting

PR: BIREL ART Claims Double Victory in Palm Beach

Round 2 of the Florida Winter Tour, ROK Edition, was set to be one of the most competitive events of the championship with 191 drivers in attendance. Birel ART supported teams such as Andersen Racing, Canto Race, Montoya Racing and Prime Power Team demonstrated the strength of the product over the course of the weekend. For Birel ART / PSL, it would be Ryan Norberg & Scott Davidson would who be the team standouts amongst the #redarmy members.

ROK Senior had some of the strongest drivers in the country with the top 5 from USA, England and Brazil, Ryan Norberg (RY30-S8B/Allison Racing Engines) had his work cut out for him in the internationally diverse field. Qualifying P2 against CompKart’s Austin Garrison, Ryan would fight through the heats, taking fat lap in heat 3, but getting knocked off track in heat 2 for a DNF. Starting on the front row in the final, Ryan would prevail as the winner, also earning fast lap and regaining control of the ROK Senior Championship.

ROK Shifter Master’s driver, Scott Davidson (CRY30-S8B/Legree Engines) picked up his first win of the season at the long and flowing track of Palm Beach. Scott had been working hard this season to dial the kart and his driving in to earn this win. Igor Pushkin finished P5 overall with his second race with PSL now on his resume.

ROK Junior pilot, Ryan MacDermid, was involved in a few incidents in the heats which prevented him from having a good starting position in the final, eventually ending up P10. Mini ROK driver, Justin Aresneu continues to improve his race craft and skills as he finished P12 in the main on Sunday.

“I’m very proud of this team and thankful for all our partners involved. Allison Race Engines has provided us clean power in both ROK and Iame events, and his work has proved to be on top each time. I’d also like to extend a thank to Legree Engines for their ROK Shifter engine support.” – Coy Arbour, Team Manager

The team now shifts gears for the Rotax edition of the FWT Championship which kicks off Thursday, Feb 16. For more information about purchasing karts from the official race team, please contact info@pslkarting.com or shop now at www.pslkarting.com.

