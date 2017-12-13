PR: All New Ricciardo Kart for 2018

After a successful season of racing across the globe in the gearbox and single speed (Touch & Go) categories, the Ricciardo Kart has been updated for 2018. With a new paint scheme, component upgrades, and structural adjustments, the DR01-S9 is sure to be a machine worthy of dominating any race track throughout the world.

With the most notable change being the white to blue paint scheme, parent company Birel ART & Ricciardo came together to ensure maximum potential of the chassis ensuring the versatility and ease of use are maintained during different track conditions.

“Were excited about the new Ricciardo, as the launch was a massive success in Las Vegas with Daniel showing his dedication and support over the weekend, promoting and discussing the kart with all the drivers at the event.” – Dominic Labrecque, Birel ART North America President

Some simplified details of the entire machine are as follows:

WHEELS: From November will be available the new magnesium wheels Mod. DM 130 + 212 type “LPC” (Low-Pressure Cast) realized with a particular fusion technology. In addition to this, also the size will be different especially in the rear with a more total width and a varied off-set of 10mm.

FRONT POD: New homologation 007/BF/99: will be mounted as series on all the “Racing” kart the new front pod FREE LINE mod. “F1”. It was studied and tested by CFD in addition to a very innovative look allow a good cooling of the brakes and ventilation without any turbulence to the engine.

REAR POD: As standard, the Racing karts will be assembled with new rear pods KG CLOB model.

GRAPHICS: Updated for the new front pod “F1”.

AXLES: Will be available for production the rear axles type F & B diam.50mm with length 1060mm for categories KZ-SHIFTER.

The Ricciardo DR-01 is available from local dealers across Canada and USA. Visit www.pslkarting.com to find a retailer near you.