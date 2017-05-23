PR: 11 Podiums for Prime Powerteam at ECKC Goodwood!

The first round of the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship was a major success for Prime Powerteam. Working together as a full team unit, in the many different weather conditions, Prime drivers powered by BirelART karts secured 11 podium results at Goodwood Kartways with nine different drivers taking home trophies.

The team from Hamilton, Ontario traveled to Goodwood with 17 drivers under a packed team tent, covering nearly every category offered at the ECKC. Dominating the Junior Briggs class, Prime Powerteam owned the top of the podium with Jordan Prior winning on Saturday and Zachary Vanier pulling away to victory on Sunday in very wet conditions.

In Rotax DD2, Ethan Simioni and Justin Luik stood on the podium on both days, finishing second and third respectively each day. The podium appearances didn’t stop there as Connor Pritiko (Briggs Junior Lite), Cole Hooton (Rotax Senior) and Liam Ortlieb (Briggs Junior) all finished third on Saturday while Mackenzie Clark (Rotax Junior), Adam Moor (Mini-Max) secured third place efforts on Sunday.

“This weekend is a reward of all our hard work. Our drivers, mechanics and parents are incredibly dedicated. Our 11 podiums may have been won by individual drivers but they are shared with the whole team. We work together as a unit. We thrive as a team and I have never been more proud!”

-Trevor Wickens, Prime Powerteam Team Manager

The weekend prior to the ECKC opener, the majority of the Prime Powerteam took the opportunity to get up to speed with their BirelART equipment and the Goodwood Kartways circuit at the Champion Ron Fellows Karting Challenge event. Race victories were recorded by Pritiko (Briggs Junior Lite), Marcello Paniccia (Mini-Max) while Luik (DD2) finished second. On top of it all, Connor Pritiko was awarded the CRFKC Junior Driver of the Day.

All in all, it was a very successful two weeks for the Prime Powerteam at Goodwood Kartways. The team hopes to carry the momentum to round two of the Eastern Canadian Karting Championship which takes place in two weeks time in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec.

Prime Powerteam is supported by technical partners BirelART, Ogden Engines, PRO Engines, ORG, and AIM. For more information about the Prime Powerteam and how to join the race team, contact trevor@primepowerteam.com.