PPKC Perseveres Through Weather on Their Memorial Race Weekend

We added a last-minute stop to our 2019 CKN Summer Tour, traveling south to Leamington, Ontario for the Point Pelee Karting Club memorial race weekend. Their annual event takes the time to celebrate the lives club members who have passed on over the years, and even though Mother Nature delivered some miserable weather, everyone in the karting club persevered to ensure the race day went on without a hitch.

Following a morning of practice sessions and inverted heat races, the club paused the racing. Everyone in the paddock converged on the front-straight for a group photo before filling both sides of the track to cheer on the drivers who parade-lapped in celebration. Each driver was representing a fallen club member and each had their turn at the front of the pack for a lap of the PPKC circuit. It was a wonderful sight to see.

In total, seven karts took to the track, representing the lives of Calvin Newman, Paul McMillan, Brian Heron Jr., George Gilbert, Gord Bonham, Allan Casey and Mike Patrick.

As a club that has struggled for consistent numbers year over year, it was wonderful to see a great attendance at the memorial race, especially in the budding Novice and Junior classes.

Christian Papp was able to drive home the Novice Final win over Ryan Reia and Adam Saldanha. Junior Lite featured a great display of driving by Ayden Ingratta, the 2019 Canadian Mini Rok Champion, followed by Tyler Desrosier and Daniel Heath. Junior Heavy saw Dallas Brown get the race win over Ryan Brady and Cameron Glasgow.

In the Senior divisions, Marc Stehle was back at his home club for the race day, cruising to victory in Senior Medium ahead of Steve MacVoy and Dale Lajoie, while Jocelyn Gilbert was the winner in TaG Senior over Scott Harris and Jim Roberts.

To learn more about the Point Pelee Karting Club, visit their website, http://pointpeleekarting.com.