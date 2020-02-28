Powerhouse Racing Now Racing With Ralf Schumacher Kart

There’s a new shade of red hitting Canadian kart tracks in 2020 as Powerhouse Racing has introduced the Ralf Schumacher Kart to the North American market and will import the brand with the iconic name for their racing operations.

The RS Kart is manufactured by IPKarting in Italy and the team will have access to chassis models for Shifter, Two-Cycle, Mini and Four-Cycle competition.

“I am so excited to finally break the news and bring the RS Kart to competition in North America,” explains Joe Launi of Powerhouse Racing. “The kart is a thing of beauty and has shown great results since their debut just two years ago in Europe. IPK is a great manufacturer and I can’t wait to see our drivers and the RS Kart brand on the podium in the near future.”

Based out of Barrie, Ontario, Powerhouse Racing had their first taste of the chassis during the second round of the Rok Cup Florida Winter Tour where Lucio Masini piloted an RS Kart in Rok Shifter in Ocala, Florida. It was a great shakedown and introduction to the chassis for the team.

“We received the kart about a week before the race and it a pretty seamless build and prep for the ROK Shifter. Lucio was quick to notice the difference when he took the track for practice and felt very comfortable throughout the race weekend. The results didn’t quite show the potential we had, but all in all, a great first weekend with the RS Kart.”

Powerhouse Racing has plans to compete in a number of races in 2020, hoping to have representation in many categories. Those interested in the RS Kart, or joining the team are invited to contact Joe Launi at 416-991-6082 or by email joelauni@rogers.com. Visit http://www.powerhouseracingengines.ca, which will be updated with the new chassis information soon.