Powerhouse Racing Engines Helps AJ Myers to Florida Winter Tour Victory!

Canadian operation Powerhouse Racing Engines was victorious at the opening round of the 2020 ROK Cup Florida Winter Tour, helping American driver AJ Myers and his Magik Kart top the podium in the most competitive class to hit the track.

Teaming up for their first race together, Powerhouse Racing Engines and Checkered Motorsports, a team a number of Canadian drivers have competed with at races like the F Series, featured more than just one driver running upfront, as Andrew Bujdoso and Giano Taurino also ran amongst the leaders all weekend.

For Joe Launi of PowerHouse Engines, it was the passion and excitement that the Checkered Motorsports team brings, which led him to work together.

“These guys, Robby and his team at Checkered are very similar to my family. Their common denominator is racing and the passion they have for it. They love it, live it and breathe it and that is why I wanted to work with them.”

“It was an amazing feeling to see AJ dominate all weekend and to have multiple Powerhouse Engines running upfront. I don’t think I could’ve asked for a better first race weekend together.”

Powerhouse Engines is a small racing program based in Barrie, Ontario. In addition to engine preparation, a small racing team prepares chassis’ and competes in major races in Canada and the USA. In addition to Myers, Bujdoso and Taurino, Powerhouse supported Canadians driver Lucio Masini in Rok Shifter and Michael Riccio in Mini Rok at the Florida Winter Tour.

In a few weeks, the team will return to Florida for round two of the Rok Cup FWT, seeking another trip to the top of the podium.

To learn more, or to join Powerhouse Racing, contact Joe Launi at Joelauni@rogers.com or visit their website, http://www.powerhouseracingengines.ca/.