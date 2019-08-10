Positive Season Leads KGR to ASN Canadian Championships with 13 Entrants

Kevin Glover Racing has enjoyed their first season of competition. The team that formed shortly before the 2019 Canadian karting season began, has been home to a large contingent of drivers, scoring race wins and podiums at major events along the way. All of this growth and development has been building towards Canada’s pinnacle karting event, the ASN Canadian Karting Championships. KGR will support at least 13 drivers for the big show at Mosport Kartways, all with ambitions to stand atop the National podium.

When asked about the season so far, Kevin Glover was all smiles.

“Its been a great first season for KGR in the ultra competitive Eastern Canadian market and I couldn’t have asked for a more positive atmosphere under our team tent. These drivers and their families have put in a lot of effort all season long and the hope is to see it all come to fruition at the Canadian National Karting Championship.”

Seven KGR drivers will suit up in Rok Senior, one of the most competitive classes taking to the track at the Nationals. Regulars Mark Davis, Matthew Miles and Justin Di Benedetto are joined by part-timers Chris Glover, Logan Cusson and newcomers Eamon Lowe and Xavier Harris. Harris enters as the defending class champion and together, this group has a ton of potential.

In Rok Junior, all four KGR drivers have the speed to succeed. After joining the team mid-season, Nicky Palladino is on the cusp of a major victory, as are Austin Boyle and Jacob Miles. Quietly, Lorenzo Morsillo has been knocking on the doors of the top-five this season and he could find himself in a position to chase the podium at the Nationals.

Palladino will pull double duty at the Nationals as he will also compete in Briggs Junior alongside Zain Ikram. Ikram helped KGR score their first major victory this season, taking the checkered at MRFKC Hamilton. Together, these two will be battling with the best up front.

Rounding out the roster is Formula 4 racer, Robert Soroka. He will compete in Rok Shifter in what looks to be the biggest grid the class has experienced this season. He’s stood on the podium in a couple of races this year and as he continues to develop as a shifter driver, Soroka and KGR are aiming for the podium.

“We’ve spent a good amount of time at Mosport Kartways this summer and I really feel our drivers are ready for Nationals on their home turf. I’m really looking forward to a great event,” continued Glover.

For those looking for more information about Kevin Glover Racing, you can contact via email at kevin.glover.97@gmail.com or by telephone, 905.924.6077.

About Kevin Glover Racing (KGR)

Kevin Glover Racing is a Canadian kart racing team based out of Newmarket, Ontario. The team competes in the Canadian Rok Cup and Briggs LO206 competitions. KGR provides complete turnkey race team and engine tuning services for racers of all age and skill levels and is a dealer of the Exprit chassis, Vortex ROK engines and OTK parts and accessories.