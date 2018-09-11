Point Pelee Karting Club Hosting Annual Memorial Race This Weekend

Kart racers from Southern Ontario and parts of the USA will converge this weekend on Point Pelee Karting in Leamington for the annual Point Pelee Karting Club Memorial Race.

Honouring a number of past members of the club, the annual event adds a little extra flare to their race day to pay tribute to the families, all of whom are still deeply rooted in the PPKC. The list of lost members includes Calvin Newman, Brian Heron Jr, Gord Bonham, Al Casey, George Gilbert, Jason Willis, Paul McMillan, Peter Frydrychowicz and Mike Patrick. Each will be remembered with a flag in their honour, flown trackside on Sunday.

Registration for the race will open at 8:00 AM on Sunday, September 16. Practice will commence around 10:00 AM and all classes will get two sessions on track. The competition will run two heat races to set the grids for the Final, which will take place after a memorial ceremony and laps for the lost members.

Everyone is invited to take part, whether as a driver or a spectator. In addition to Sunday’s race, there will be a race on Saturday afternoon, the Prelude to the Memorial Race, for out of town drivers to get up to speed. Registration for that will open at 2:00 PM with on-track activities beginning around 4:00.

To learn more about the Point Pelee Karting Club, visit http://pointpeleekarting.com/PPKC/ or contact ppkc_09@hotmail.com.