Plans in Full Motion for Superkarts! USA SuperNationals 22

Hotel reservations open for SKUSA’s return to Rio All-Suite Las Vegas Hotel & Casino this November

It has been just over 200 days since the final checkered flag fell on the Superkarts! USA SuperNationals 21 last November. Planning for the 22nd edition of the world’s most spectacular karting event started even before the cleanup began. This year, the SKUSA SuperNationals makes a trip back to the Rio All-Suite Las Vegas Hotel & Casino on November 14-18, as the facility will host the famed event for the 10th time.

The Superkarts! USA SuperNationals made its first visit to the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in 2002 during the tenure of former CEO Jim Murley. It was the first year that the event debuted in the city itself, moving from its roots at the Las Vegas Karting Center, the storied track located south of the bright lights in Sloan, NV. The SuperNationals returned to the Rio in 2003 before moving to Sam Boyd Stadium for the next four years. In 2008, during the third season of the organization under the leadership of Tom Kutscher, the long-time SKUSA racer/team owner brought the event back to the Rio for an exciting seven-year run. During that time, the SuperNationals welcomed many high-profile drivers, including current Formula One driver Max Verstappen, seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, NASCAR’s Jamie McMurray and AJ Allmendinger, along with IndyCar’s Will Power, Sebastien Bourdais, Marco Andretti and the late Dan Wheldon. Now, after three years on the other side of the Las Vegas Strip, the SuperNationals returns to the Rio for 2018 and beyond.

“The Rio feels like home for the SuperNationals,” stated Kutscher, owner of Superkarts! USA. “It’s hard to believe that we have held nine races there already. Having raced there myself, I know what it means to a lot of the old timers in our sport. But I think a good majority of our racers today were not even involved in the sport the last time we were there in 2014, so while it may be familiar to us, the Rio is going to be completely new for others.”

The Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino features nearly 120,000 square feet of casino space, offering a variety of gaming action. Food options are plentiful, beginning with the Carnival World Buffet providing anything you can think of, along with Guy Fieri’s El Burro Borracho, the Hash House A Go Go, and, of course, the VooDoo Steakhouse. Many other options are housed inside the Rio as well. The special Hotel room block for the SKUSA SuperNationals applies to rooms booked between November 5 and November 22. The rate for Sunday through Thursday is $59, with Friday and Saturday priced at $109. A resort fee of $32 includes in-room WiFi for two devices, access to the fitness room, and all local calls. Parking at the Rio is FREE to all guests. Head to the Rio Reservation Page to secure your rooms for the Superkarts! USA SuperNationals 22.

More information will be posted in the coming weeks regarding this year’s event, including the class structure, registration deadlines and pricing, a tentative event schedule, and other exciting announcements.

Each year, Superkarts! USA offers up a Priority Pre-Entry Program (PPEP) for loyal SKUSA racers. This year’s program window is set for July 8 to July 14, where members who meet a certain criteria will have the ability to register online for SuperNationals 22 exclusively – before general registration opens on July 15 at 7pm PDT. Details have now been posted on SKUSA’s PPEP page.

Ahead of this year’s running of the SuperNationals, the final rounds of the 2018 Superkarts! USA Pro Tour with be completed at the ninth edition of the SummerNationals, which are set for August 10-12 at the New Castle Motorsports Park in New Castle, Indiana. Registration opens on July 1 at 7pm PDT.

For more information on anything related to Superkarts! USA, please visit the website – www.superkartsusa.com and be sure to follow the Superkarts! USA Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram accounts.