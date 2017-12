Photo Gallery: Our Favourite Photos of 2017!

Happy New Year CKN Nation.

Look back on another superb season of racing through our favourite photos gallery that saw us travel to no less than 30 races around the world!

Thank you again for all of your support and we wish you all the best in 2018 and beyond!

Photos © Cody Schindel/CanadianKartingNews.com 2017

If you are having a loading error, refresh the page.