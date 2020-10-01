-MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship Photo Gallery: 2020 MRFKC Round 3 – Mosport K&P Duo Score MRFKC Briggs Senior Wins; Ali Takes the Title Pacza Pushes Navratil to Double-Victory Weekend in Briggs Junior Maxwell Races to Fifth MRFKC Mini ROK Win and Secures the Championship Curran Closes Out the Season with the Win in ROK Senior; Woods-Toth Confirmed as MRFKC Champion Photo Gallery: 2020 MRFKC Round 3 – Mosport ByCody Schindel Published on 01 Oct 2020 Share Tweet A look at some of our favourite shots from the championship finale of the 2020 MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship at the Mosport Karting Centre. Photos © Cody Schindel/CanadianKartingNews.com 2020 Continue Reading Advertisement You may also like... K&P Duo Score MRFKC Briggs Senior Wins; Ali Takes the Title Pacza Pushes Navratil to Double-Victory Weekend in Briggs Junior Maxwell Races to Fifth MRFKC Mini ROK Win and Secures the Championship Curran Closes Out the Season with the Win in ROK Senior; Woods-Toth Confirmed as MRFKC Champion Related Topics:Mosport Karting Centre, MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship, Top News