Photo Gallery: 2020 MRFKC Round #2 at Canadian Mini Indy

The second half of our back-to-back weekends at the Canadian Mini Indy featured the second round of the 2020 MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship.

Here’s a look back at our favourite images from the weekend of great racing!

Like a photo you see? 13×19 photo prints are only $40.00. Contact us to order. We also have photo packages available!

Photos © Cody Schindel/CanadianKartingNews.com 2020