Photo Gallery: 2020 MRFKC Round #2 at Canadian Mini Indy
The second half of our back-to-back weekends at the Canadian Mini Indy featured the second round of the 2020 MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship.
Here’s a look back at our favourite images from the weekend of great racing!
Photos © Cody Schindel/CanadianKartingNews.com 2020
