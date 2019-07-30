Photo Gallery: 2019 MRFKC4 @ Mosport Kartways

We returned to Mosport Kartways just three quick weeks after the last MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship round for another action-packed weekend of competition. It was hot and steamy and on Sunday it rained hard, twice, as small intermissions between doses of high heat and sunshine.

Here’s our favourite shots from the weekend.

Next up for us is the ASN Canadian Karting Championships. Hoping to get a photo package? Be sure to PRE-ORDER from our web store.

Photos © Cody Schindel/CanadianKartingNews.com 2019