Connect with us
ROK Cup USA

CKN | CanadianKartingNews.com | Because Karting is a way of Life!

Photo Gallery: 2019 MRFKC4 @ Mosport Kartways

MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship

Photo Gallery: 2019 MRFKC4 @ Mosport Kartways

Published on

We returned to Mosport Kartways just three quick weeks after the last MotoMaster Ron Fellows Karting Championship round for another action-packed weekend of competition. It was hot and steamy and on Sunday it rained hard, twice, as small intermissions between doses of high heat and sunshine.

Here’s our favourite shots from the weekend.

Next up for us is the ASN Canadian Karting Championships. Hoping to get a photo package? Be sure to PRE-ORDER from our web store.

Photos © Cody Schindel/CanadianKartingNews.com 2019

Related Topics:, ,
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

To Top