Rok Cup USA returned to the Hard Rock Stadium tailgate lot for the second time this year and setup a completely new track to challenge their racers. An exciting weekend of action featured six drivers repeating as race victors and set up the championship showdown, which happens in a months time at Ocala Gran Prix.

