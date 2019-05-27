Photo Gallery: 2019 Coupe de Montreal @ SC Performance

The SC Performance circuit in Saint Celestin, Quebec made it’s official debut on the Coupe de Montreal calendar this past weekend and nearly 100 racers made the trip to be a part of the history. It was a great weekend of racing, capped by nine drivers taking home the crown as race winners in their respective categories as the championship tones are officially set following round two.

Photos © Cody Schindel/CanadianKartingNews.com 2019