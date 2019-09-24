Coupe de Montreal
Photo Gallery: 2019 Coupe de Montreal Autumn Classic – Mont-Tremblant
Experience our favourite shots from the final stop of our 2019 CKN Summer Tour. We travelled to Mont-Tremblant, Quebec for the Coupe de Montreal Autumn Classic, which featured 186 entries, making it the biggest karting race of the season in Canada.
Photos © Cody Schindel/CanadianKartingNews.com 2019
