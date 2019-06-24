Photo Gallery: 2019 Coupe de Montreal #3 – Circuit ICAR

The action in Quebec continues to heat up as the Coupe de Montreal rolled into Circuit ICAR and held a sensational third round of their 2019 championship.

Here’s our favourite images from the weekend!

Don’t forget, it’s not too late to order a CKN Season Photo Pass or Single Race Photo Package. Visit our web store for more details.

Photos © Cody Schindel/CanadianKartingNews.com 2019