Connect with us
SRA Karting

CKN | CanadianKartingNews.com | Because Karting is a way of Life!

Photo Gallery: 2019 CKN Dash for Cash – Hamilton

Multimedia

Photo Gallery: 2019 CKN Dash for Cash – Hamilton

Published on

With big money up for grabs to the race winners, there was plenty of excitement at the Canadian Mini Indy in Hamilton, Ontario this past weekend.

Photos © Cody Schindel/CanadianKartingNews.com 2019

Related Topics:,
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

To Top