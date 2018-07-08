SRA Karting
Photo Gallery: 2018 US Open of New Jersey – Part 2

There is no better day of the week than Sunday for racers. For those competing in the US Open of New Jersey and the US Rotax Grand Nationals, Sunday was go time for the 120 racers competing for a chance to qualify for the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals. Five Finals were all that was left on the schedule, deciding the six Grand National champions as well as who would punch their ticket to Brazil to represent their country among the worlds best Rotax racers.

Mini-Max Report | Junior Max Report | Senior Max Report | DD2/DD2M Report | Max Masters Report (coming soon)

Photos © Cody Schindel/CanadianKartingNews.com 2018

