Photo Gallery: 2018 SKUSA SuperNationals XXII

Only one week removed from Rok the Rio, we headed back to Las Vegas for our karting race in three weeks.

The SuperKarts! USA SuperNationals rolled into the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino this past weekend, hosting an event with over 500 entrants from around the world. Long days and even longer nights provided us plenty of time for some great photography and we’ve prepared a massive photo gallery just for you CKN Nation!

Photos © Cody Schindel/CanadianKartingNews.com 2018