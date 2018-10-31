Photo Gallery: 2018 Rok the Rio

Check out our favourite photos from Rok the Rio, held at the Rio All Suites Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Click here to order your photo package!
Photos © Cody Schindel/CanadianKartingNews.com 2018
Check out our favourite photos from Rok the Rio, held at the Rio All Suites Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photos © Cody Schindel/CanadianKartingNews.com 2018
You must be logged in to post a comment Login
You must be logged in to post a comment.
We’re only days away from touching down in Las Vegas for the inaugural Rok the Rio. The...
We’re only days away from touching down in Las Vegas for the inaugural Rok the Rio. The...
We’re only days away from touching down in Las Vegas for the inaugural Rok the Rio. The...
To kick off the ROK the RIO event at the RIO All-Suites Hotel & Casino, ROK Cup...
YouTube
RSS